SAN ANTONIO — Castle Hills Police are investigating after they thought they found crystal meth during a traffic stop along NW Military Drive and Roleto Drive on the city's northside.

Police pulled the car over around 3:30 a.m. Friday and noted a strong odor that was coming from the car.

San Antonio Police and Fire were called out the scene after the officers found two jars containing an unknown substance.

Officers initially believed that the jar's contents were potentially explosive so they took the precaution of putting on hazmat suits when taking the jars in for evidence.

On-site tests have been inconclusive, but the contents of the jars will undergo more testing.

Three people, two men and one woman, were in the car at the time of the traffic stop. They told police that the jars contain moonshine.