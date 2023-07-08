Police investigating after woman shot in foot with shotgun

She was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is recovering after she was shot in the foot with a shotgun on the southeast side of San Antonio late Sunday evening.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on River Canyon near South W.W. White.

The woman, who SAPD says is in her 30s, was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police say it's not clear what led up to the shooting, but they did say that two adults in the home were being questioned and a third person had left the scene by the time they got there.

There was no word on any charges.

This is a developing story.

