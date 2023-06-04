Police investigating after woman shoots, kills man on west side

Officials say an argument between the two at an apartment complex escalated and she shot the man, killing him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a woman shoots and kills a man on the west side early Thursday morning.

This happened around 2:45 a.m. on Northwest Crossroads near Loop 410.

Officials say this started as an argument between the man and woman at an apartment complex called The Preserve at Westover Hills.

The woman told officers she had a restraining order against the man, and at some point during the altercation, police say she shot the man in the head.

The man, who Police estimate may be in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there was a small child inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, but the child wasn’t hurt.

Police have detained the woman for questioning.

It’s not clear how the man and woman knew each other, and police are checking whether there really was a restraining order.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.