Police investigating after woman found with single gunshot wound in shoulder

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with a single gunshot wound in the shoulder and now police are investigating.

Officers received calls for a shooting and arrived to East Martin and Taylor streets where they found an SUV around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say that multiple addresses were given on the 9-1-1 call and said EMS and police went to two other locations before finally finding the vehicle.

Police say neither the victim nor the man driving the SUV would cooperate with the officers who are investigating.

The woman was taken to the hospital and the man was detained and taken in for questioning.

