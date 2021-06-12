Police investigating after two people attempt to pick up kids from summer camp without authorization

Staff reportedly noticed the suspects' name cards did not match the camp-issued name cards.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Two people attempted to pick up children from a summer camp in New Braunfels, and when questioned by staff, hurriedly drove away.

The incident took place Friday during pickup at Fischer Park Nature Camp on 1946 Monarch Way.

Authorities said two people attempted to pick up the campers without authorization or permission from the parents. Staff reportedly noticed the suspects' name cards did not match the camp-issued name cards.

When employees questioned the adults, they took off. The incident was reported to parents and the New Braunfels Police Department. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

DEVELOPING - City of New Braunfels confirms two people attempted to pick up campers without authorization from the parents at the Fischer Park Nature Camp on Friday. Staff noticed the name cards the pair had in their car did not match the camp issued name cards...(1 of 2) — James Keith (@James_Keith) June 12, 2021

Read the full statement from the camp below:

Camp Minnehaha Parents & Guardians,

We want to make you aware of an incident at the Fischer Park Nature Camp on Friday during pick up. Two individuals attempted to pick up campers without authorization or permission from the parents. Staff was diligent and noticed the name cards these individuals had in their car did not match the camp issued name cards. When further questioned, the individuals hurriedly left the park. The incident was reported immediately to the parents and the police. The police department is investigating the incident.

Please know that our staff did their very best to protect our campers and thankfully the outcome was good. Even though this did not happen at Camp Minnehaha, we wanted to make you aware of the incident.

Please let me know if you have any questions.