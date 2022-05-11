Police investigating after someone opens fire in bar parking lot

Police are investigating after a group of women got into a fight and someone started shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in a bar parking lot overnight Friday.

Just after 1:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a reported shooting.

Police said a group of women got into a fight when other people tried to break it up including a bouncer. While the bouncer and another man were trying to break up the fight, shots were fired.

One man was shot in the hand and another one was grazed by a bullet, police said. Both men were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.