Police investigating after man shot in leg during what he says was a robbery attempt

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to sort out how a man was shot in his leg Thursday morning.

SAPD responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of N. Frio near I-10.

The victim, a man in his 50s, told police he was robbed at gunpoint a few blocks from his apartment.

This is preliminary information, so it could change.

The man told police that two people came up to him, and demanded his wallet.

When he refused to hand it over, he says the gunman shot him once in the leg.

After he was shot, the victim walked home to his apartment and called police.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The sergeant on the scene says they initially questioned the man's story and even thought the wound could have been self-inflicted.

Police later said that a couple of people were detained in connection to the shooting who matched the description the victim gave to police.

This is a develping story.

