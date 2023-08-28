Police investigating after man shot in buttocks

Officials say the man is not cooperating with them.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the buttocks on the southeast side of town late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of East Southcross around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. When SAPD arrived at the location, they found the 60-year-old victim with a single gun shot wound to his left buttock.

The victim was taken to BAMC for his injuries.

Police say they have very little information to go on because the victim is not cooperating with them.

Officials do believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other based off of information they obtained from a witness, but cannot confirm that.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot following the shooting.

This is a developing story.

