Police investigating after man found shot multiple times not far from airport

The victim would not tell police how it happened or give any information on who might have shot him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot multiple times near the San Antonio Airport late Monday evening.

San Antonio Police responded around 11:43 p.m. to Highway 281 at the exit to Sahara Drive for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a victim in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hit once in the leg and once in his torso. He was taken to University Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The victim would not police how it happened or who might be responsible. No information was provided on any suspects.

This is a developing story.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.