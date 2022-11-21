Police investigating after man found shot in back

Officers say they have received conflicting information as to what actually happened, so they are trying to piece it all together.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on the east side of town overnight.

It happened around 1:05 a.m. on Roland at J Street near Herrera Park.

SAPD says they’re hearing different stories from the victim as to what actually occurred and he is not cooperating with officials.

Police say they had trouble locating the victim when they first arrived at the scene, going to several different locations before they were able to locate him.

Officials first went to I-10 and Roland, then near a supermarket, but finally found him on J Street and Roland, walking down the street with a gun shot wound to his back.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police say the victim is telling them conflicting stories.

First, he told police he was in the car when he was shot, then told them he was walking when it happened.

He also told them he was with a group of people when he was shot.

But police say none of the information he’s telling them is adding up.

Police also say a woman called 9-1-1 telling officers her friend had been shot at, but when police went to check the location, they didn’t find a crime scene.

In fact, they still haven’t found a crime scene.

Police say they’re trying to piece things together and are continuing to investigate.

