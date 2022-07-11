Police investigating after a man's body was found in Leon Valley

The man was found laying in the road near a car around 10:30 a.m. at Grass Hill Drive at Samaritan Drive.

LEON VALLEY, Texas — A man who was found unconcious in Leon Valley Monday morning was pronounded dead, official said.

Leon Valley police said shell casing from a gun were found near the car but police could not confirm if the man died from gunshot wounds.

There is no word on the man's age or identity, but Leon Valley police said he was a resident of the town.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

