Police investigating after 15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car

Police said during their investigation they discovered four more teens were with the girl and have taken them in for questioning.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her back inside a stolen car on the west side of town Saturday night.

First responders were called out to the 2100 block of Texas Ave for reports of a shooting around 10:37 p.m.

According to police, the victim's mom was told her daughter had been shot and was outside of her home. The woman went outside and found her daughter inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her back.

The girl was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police discovered that the vehicle the teen was found inside had actually been stolen.

The sergeant at the scene said they believe the shooting took place at another undetermined location.

Four more teens were found that police believe were somehow involved.

Police are still trying to determine where the shooting occured. No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

The four teens have been taken into custody for further questioning.

