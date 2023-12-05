Police investigating a shooting west of downtown, but haven't found the victim

A woman told police she shot her ex-boyfiend when he tried to break into her home, and she believes she injured him.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting west of downtown, but right now they still can't find a victim.

SAPD officers were called to the 100 block of San Martin Street around 12:45 a.m. Friday, where they say a woman shot at a man trying to break into her home.

The woman told police that it was her ex-boyfriend who trying to break into her house.

She said she shot at him after an argument had escalated.

According to police the two were inside the house when they started arguing about a phone call the man had made.

When the woman kicked the man out, he tried to force his way back inside the home, according to police.

The woman says she shot at the man in self-defense and believes she hit him, but he fled from the home before police arrived.

No arrests were made and police say no gunshot victims were treated at local hospitals.

Police are still investigating.

