Police investigating a murder after shooting on the southwest side

Officers were called out to Middlefield Drive near Medina Base Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are now investigating a murder after a shooting early Saturday morning on the southwest side.

Police said a shooting did take place but details were very limited. Police did not say who was involved or how many victims there are. They did say they are now considering that shooting a murder. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

