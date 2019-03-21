SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said they were called to the Fair Avenue Apartments near Fair Ave and New Braunfels Ave Thursday morning after someone reported finding a body. The body had been there for a while, police said.

"Apparently for about three to four months," SAPD Chief William McManus said. "And someone had gone in prior to today to check because of the odor and found out it apparently was a rodent that had died, but then they went up again today, did some looking around, and found out there was a body inside."

Chief McManus says police do suspect foul play. They believe as the investigation goes on, it's looking more like a homicide. Police say the man looked like he was in his 40s.

Caregiver Dina Luna said she rarely saw trouble at the site, which primarily houses senior residents. "They play bingo, they read, they talk, they talk about their pets," Luna said. "I really just was with my mouth open."

Police are still investigating how the man died, as well as potential suspects in the case. The Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet released the man's identity.

The San Antonio Housing Authority provided the following statement to KENS 5:

The San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) is cooperating with the San Antonio Police Department investigating a death at Fair Avenue Apartments.

SAHA is meeting with residents to address their questions or concerns. Our residents’ well-being and ensuring their safety is our primary concern.

In regards to your question about wellness checks:

SAHA staff conducts wellness checks in conjunction with SAPD if requested by family and neighbors. SAHA also encourages residents to contact the police department if they suspect an emergency.