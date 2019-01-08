GONZALES, Texas — The Gonzales Police Department is asking for help in finding a 47-year-old man who has been missing for about a week.

Gonzalo Zuniga Reyes was last seen in the early morning hours on Friday, July 26 at the Inn Dependence. Police said the location is formally known as the Lexington Inn. Investigators have been interviewing people he was with, but one person went to Mexico before he could be interviewed, police said.

On Wednesday, the man’s family found a body in a patch of tall grass just off a roadway eight miles east of Gonzales. According to police, the body has not been identified, but it is believed to be Gonzalo Zuniga Reyes. Texas Rangers and Gonzales police are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding Gonzalo, you are asked to contact Investigator Jason Montoya at (830) 672-8686.

