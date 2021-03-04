Two people accused of attempting to run from police after drugs were found inside vehicle

Several charges were filed including Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

SAN ANTONIO — The Castle Hills Police Department found drugs inside a vehicle after the driver reportedly attempted to run from authorities.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Blanco and Dresden Drive.

Police said the driver was leaving a "known drug dealer's house" and then committed a traffic violation.

Police attempted to pull the driver over, but he took off. A chase began, reaching speeds of up to 80 MPH.

Authorities said two people were inside the vehicle. The driver stopped the car and both of them got out to attempt to run. They were caught a short time later.

Several charges were filed including Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance as cocaine was found in the vehicle.