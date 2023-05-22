Police found man shot in stomach while on way to another incident

The 58-year-old man is not cooperating with police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police found a man who had been shot in the stomach while on their way to another incident just north of downtown early Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the 600 block of W Hildebrand.

Police were responding to another incident when the man 58-year-old man staggered into the street witha gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to University Hospital.

Police say the man refused to proide them with any information about who shot him.

Hildebrand was shut down in both directions while police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.