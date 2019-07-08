SAN ANTONIO — Police in San Antonio found credit card skimmers at four gas stations in the area in July, with a total of 12 devices.

All of the gas stations impacted were Valero Circle K locations, and they were spread out throughout the area.

The most skimmers were found at a location along I-35 in Schertz. Police are investigating after six were found there on July 2.

On July 8, police found two skimmers at a station on San Pedro on the north side.

On July 17, two more were found at the Valero Circle K on Southwest Military Drive, on the southwest side. About a week later, two more were found along Marbach Road on the west side.

You can see a map with the skimmer locations below.