SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Texas' first responders by giving them free admission for the entire month of September.

September is Police, Fire, and EMT Appreciation Month.

The community heroes will have to show their work credentials or badge to get free standard admission. Up to four additional guests can get 50 percent off their tickets when accompanied by a policeman, firefighter, or EMT.

The servicemen will also have access to the first two weekends of Zoo Boo, the annual Halloween celebration.

Tickets must be purchased at the gate and used on the same day.

They cannot be combined with any other discounts.

