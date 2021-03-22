Police investigate teen shooting on south side

Police are trying to figure out if the teen accidentally shot himself. Two others were taken into custody while investigators try to piece together what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is shot in the chest and police said they don't fully believe the story they're getting about how it happened. Officers from the San Antonio Police Department found the the teen overnight at a motel on the south side.

Police said they were called out to the Rainbow Motel near East Southcross and South Presa Street around 1 a.m. Monday. When they got there, they found five people in a room including the teen who had been shot. He was rushed to University Hospital.

Investigators said exactly what happened is still not known. So far, they believe there may have been two other people in the room at the time of the shooting. Those witnesses told police the teen accidentally shot himself, but officers haven't found the gun yet and are still investigating.

They took both people into custody for more questions and called in more units to investigate.