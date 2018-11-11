CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Destiny Boykins, the girl at the center of an Amber Alert Sunday morning has been found safe and has been reunited with her mother.

Police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 11 that three-year-old Boykins was abducted from an apartment on Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia, North Carolina.

The alleged abductor Maurice Knox, 57, was arrested by CMPD and U.S. Marshals after a traffic accident at the intersection of Remount Road and Toomey Avenue.

The accident sent four people to the hospital including one patient with life-threatening injuries according to Medic.

Medic was able to confirm to KENS 5 sister station NBC Charlotte that the child is alright.

The Amber Alert was issued after authorities say Knox abducted the girl from an apartment in Gastonia.

The Gastonia Police Department is currently investigating.

Officials say that Knox was charged in regards to this case by the Gastonia Police Department for domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering, assault on a female, felonious restraint, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and careless and reckless driving.

Knox was also in violation of a domestic violence protection order from Gaston County, according to the official release. Other charges may still be pending from additional agencies.

