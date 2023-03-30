Police find body inside car found in pond

Rescue crew responded to a call for a vehicle that had been driven into a pond at the Stablewood Farms Park on Crooked Trail.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found inside a vehicle that was driven into a pond early Thursday on the west side of town.

Rescue crews responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a car driving into a pond on the 3900 block of Crooked Trail at the Stablewood Farms Park.

San Antonio Police say they received the call from the driver of the car. He was driving his vehicle on a gravel walking trail on the northeast side of the pond at Sablewood Farms Park, officials said.

For some reason, he drove into the pond and his vehicle became submerged.

The body was pulled from the car after officials located the vehicle and pulled it from the pond.

Their identity has not been released at this time but the victim's age is said to be 68-years-old.

