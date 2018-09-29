SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man will face two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting Friday night on San Antonio’s west side.

According to police, a woman and a man drove up to a convenience store on Military Drive just after 11 p.m. Friday night. The woman walked into the store to buy a few things.

When she walked out and got into the vehicle, police said her ex-boyfriend pulled up behind them in a vehicle and shot both of them.

The two were taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

