Police: Driver crashes into SAPD vehicle while officers are assisting stranded motorist

SAN ANTONIO — Two police officers were helping a stranded driver when another driver crashed into the officer's patrol vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened after midnight Sunday on Interstate 35 at U.S. 90.

The officers were outside helping the stranded driver when their patrol car was rear-ended by a sedan. A pickup truck driving behind that sedan then crashed into the SAPD vehicle.

Officers were able to jump over the guardrail when the collision occurred, and were not seriously injured.

The two people in the sedan were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two people in the pickup truck were evaluated by Emergency Medical Services at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Authorities said they are investigating the driver of the sedan for possible Driving While Intoxicated.