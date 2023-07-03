Police detain burglary suspect after he crashed into home on southwest side

Officers said the driver was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and drove through a shallow dry creek, then through a shed and hit a home.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police have detained a burglary suspect after he crashed his vehicle into a home on the southwest side of town late Monday.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Mariner Street near Old Pearsall Road around 11:35 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crashing into a home.

Police say the driver was speeding when he lost control and drove through a shallow dry creek, then through a shed and finally crashing into a home.

The shed suffered heavy damage and the home suffered only minor damage.

Police have detained the driver after they were able to link him to a recent burglary because both he and his vehicle matched the decription given in that crime.

Police did not say if they were chasing the driver or not. He was taken to headquarters for questioning.

No injuries were reported.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.