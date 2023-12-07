'It's affecting a lot of people today' | Police chief thanks Converse residents for support; no ID yet for woman who pointed gun at officers

"Nobody ever wants this situation to go this way because the bottom line is somebody lost their life," he said.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 24 hours after Converse Police shot and killed a 40-year-old woman during a call for a suicide in progress, the Bexar County Medical Examiner has yet to release her name.

A spokesman said they are still waiting on a positive identification.

Meanwhile, the four officers involved in the confrontation remain on administrative leave.

Converse Police Chief Bobby Lane said officers were initially called to Autumn Run Lane, a few blocks inside Loop 1604 near Graytown Road.

"The (woman's) boyfriend was the one who called 911 and we received the call as a suicide in progress," Lane said.

The officers were told shots already had been fired. Lane said when officers arrived they found an armed woman in the garage of the home.

One of the first officers who reached the scene is a trained negotiator, and Lane said they tried for 40 minutes or so to convince the woman to give up a gun she was holding to her own head.

"She decided she was going to light a cigarette so she placed the weapon at her chin and held it there and lit the cigarette and the officers thought they could bring the situation to a close by using a non-lethal device that was not effective," Lane said.

"She grabbed the gun again and pointed it right at the officers and that's when they used lethal force."

Lane said it was an outcome nobody wanted.

"The officers are really trying to do the right thing. Nobody ever wants this situation to go this way because the bottom line is somebody lost their life and it's affecting a lot of people today," Lane said.

Lane said they will be offering the woman's family help from a family advocate, and they will also make sure the officers involved have help processing what happened.

"They're going to play that in their minds what took place, what could we have done better, and they are always going to question that. So we try to make sure they are okay too and get them some help," Lane said.

Lane said the boyfriend, who has a military connection, was cooperative with the investigation and expressed support for the officers.

Lane added it was a long tough day, as many of the officers involved in this incident had responded to a completely different call involving another person threatening suicide just a few hours before the fatal incident.

The chief added in the first incident, they were able to convince the distraught person to accept help.

Lane said as Texas Rangers and the Bexar County District Attorney conduct independent investigations, in the interest of transparency, he plans to release body-worn camera video of the incident as soon as he is able, adding that he plans to offer the woman's family a chance to view the evidence first.

"We don't want them to get caught off guard. We want to make sure they have a chance to see it first before it gets out. We really want to be as transparent as we can about this," Lane said.

Lane said he is not at all surprised that citizens in Converse have been busy on social media, expressing condolences and support for everyone involved in the incident, both the family of the woman who died and the officers dealing with the aftermath.