KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man who was found dead in the Guadalupe River.
Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Eliasar Angel Ramirez, who lived in Kerrville.
On Friday, April 3, around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the river near the 2700 block of Memorial Highway for reports of a body found.
Ramirez’s identity was confirmed through fingerprint analysis and his family has been notified. Foul play is not suspected in Ramirez's death, but the investigation is on-going, police said.
RELATED: Man arrested digging in Native American burial site claims to have coronavirus, coughs on officers, Hays County Game Wardens say
RELATED: Coronavirus test result times vary greatly in Comal County