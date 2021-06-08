Police: Cicada causes car to crash in Cincinnati

The crash happened when a cicada flew through an open car window, causing the driver to then hit a pole.

CINCINNATI — Police say it was a cicada that prompted a car to crash in Cincinnati on Monday evening.

According to Cincinnati police, the crash happened when a cicada flew through an open car window, causing the driver to then hit a pole along Riverside Drive.

The Cincinnati Police Department tweeted about the crash shortly after 6:50 p.m. The condition of the driver was not specified.

This year’s batch of cicadas, commonly referred to as Brood X, have been emerging throughout the Midwest after spending 17 years underground.