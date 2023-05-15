Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside her home; Police chase with suspects ends in fiery crash

It happened on Highway 90 early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A police chase involving robbery suspects ended in a fiery crash on the west side early Monday morning.

This happened on the Highway 90 frontage road near the 9/11 Memorial.

The incident started around 3:00 am when a woman was robbed at gunpoint and her car was stolen by four males from her home in a neighborhood near Medina Base and Loop 410.

An hour later, police saw the vehicle on I-35 and Somerset and began to pursue it up to Loop 410 North and to Highway 90 East with speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the vehicle crashed and four suspects bailed out of it, running into the brush nearby at the New Life Trailhead. The car, a Honda Accord, was fully engulfed in flames. Police say there is not much left of it now.

All four suspects were found with the help of a helicopter, as well as a K-9 unit after a chase through some thick brush. The four suspects, who police say include three juveniles and a 17-year-old, are now in custody.

The gun was not found.

This is a developing story.

