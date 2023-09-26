Police chase that began in New Braunfels ends with crash in San Antonio

Officers received a call about someone stealing from a construction site and when they spotted the vehicle matching the description, they began to pursue.

SAN ANTONIO — A police chase that began in New Braunfels ended in a major crash here in San Antonio early Tuesday.

This incident began in just beofre 3 a.m. in New Braunfels when police there got a call about someone stealing from a construction site.

Officers spotted a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull it over. But the driver took off on I-35 heading south.

They made it all the way into San Antonio before crashing into a van along Loop 410 South near Winnco Drive on the northeast side of town.

The suspect ran off, but was caught nearby on the Loop 410 Access Road.

The occupant of the van the suspect crashed into was temporarily pinned in his vehicle, but was cut out by San Antonio firefighters. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This is a developing story.

