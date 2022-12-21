After being transported to the children's hospital in Little Rock, police said the baby died from her injuries.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials.

Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.

After being transported to the children's hospital in Little Rock, police said the baby died from her injuries.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said his office was alerted of the incident the day it happened. "While the investigation is ongoing, at this point I do not expect that it will result in criminal charges,” Smith said.

The Cave Springs Police Department is currently investigating the death.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

