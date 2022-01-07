Atlanta Police officer helps deliver baby boy | Watch police bodycam video

A couple was on their way to the hospital with a police escort, but they stopped when they realized they weren't going to make it.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — (Note: The newborn is partly visible in the bodycam video above, and there are some blood spots that are a normal part of a birth. The baby was born healthy and well.)

A couple was rushing to the hospital last weekend with a mother in labor and a police escort to get them there - but they began to realize they weren't going to make it in time.

They pulled their van over at a gas station, and prepared to do the delivery right there. An Atlanta Police officer helped them with the delivery, and caught it all on his bodycam video.

APD shared the video on Thursday night, saying that the baby boy was delivered healthy at the BP gas station.

Early last Saturday morning, "several APD supervisors encountered a mother and father rushing to the hospital to deliver their baby," the department said.

Atlanta Police provided this account:

Officers initially attempted to escort the family, using their lights and siren to get them there quickly, but the couple soon stopped when they realized they were not going to make it. A veteran APD Lieutenant was riding in the patrol vehicle and immediately began assisting the parents. Despite the urgency of the situation, the lieutenant remained calm and guided the couple through the process. The baby was delivered only moments later.

APD congratulated the family and said they did an "outstanding job, especially mom."

"We are extremely happy for them and their new baby boy. A special thank you to our lieutenant for the assistance he provided in such a calm manner. We are proud of his work," the department said.