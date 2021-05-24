x
Missing teen last seen on northwest side on May 15 near elementary school

The 14-year-old girl, named Alani Mccaslin, was last seen not far from Bob Beard Elementary School.
Credit: San Antonio Police Dept.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a missing teenager. Alani Mccaslin, 14, was last seen on May 15 on the northwest side.

Alani was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans in the 9000 block of Cordes Junction, near Bob Beard Elementary School.

Police describe Alani as having a diagnosed medical condition.

Credit: San Antonio Police Dept.

She has curly brown hair and brown eyes. Her height is about 5'3' and she weighs about 110 pounds. In their description, police also said she has a scar in between her eyes and a scar on her right ankle.

If you've seen her or know her whereabouts, you're asked to contact SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

