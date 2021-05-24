Missing teen last seen on northwest side on May 15 near elementary school

The 14-year-old girl, named Alani Mccaslin, was last seen not far from Bob Beard Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a missing teenager. Alani Mccaslin, 14, was last seen on May 15 on the northwest side.

Alani was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans in the 9000 block of Cordes Junction, near Bob Beard Elementary School.

Police describe Alani as having a diagnosed medical condition.

She has curly brown hair and brown eyes. Her height is about 5'3' and she weighs about 110 pounds. In their description, police also said she has a scar in between her eyes and a scar on her right ankle.