Missing teen last seen on northwest side on May 15 near elementary school

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a missing teenager. Alani Mccaslin, 14, was last seen on May 15 on the northwest side.
Alani was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans in the 9000 block of Cordes Junction, near Bob Beard Elementary School.
Police describe Alani as having a diagnosed medical condition.
She has curly brown hair and brown eyes. Her height is about 5'3' and she weighs about 110 pounds. In their description, police also said she has a scar in between her eyes and a scar on her right ankle.
If you've seen her or know her whereabouts, you're asked to contact SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.