SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding the man who robbed a Family Dollar store back on October 5.

Surveillance pictures show the man in the store on South Zarzamora.

Police say he grabbed several items, and struggled with an employee before getting away. The employee’s hand was cut in the struggle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP if you have any information.

© 2018 KENS