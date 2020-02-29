SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help identifying a 'vehicle of interest' in the recent murder of Shaheen Elkhalili.

RELATED: San Antonio father killed in car with two children in backseat

KENS 5

On February 15, Elhalili was shot and killed while driving in the 6100 block of IH-10. Elhalili's daughters were in the car at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the above-pictured truck is believed to have been involved in the incident.

The picture on the left was taken from a surveillance camera in the area and the picture on the right is an example of what the truck may look like, according to officials with SAPD.

Detectives believe that the truck is the early 90s (92-94) Chevy/GMC single cab pickup truck, two-tone in color (dark blue/light blue) with chrome side mirrors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.