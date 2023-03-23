Police asking for help finding additional suspects in Sebastian Carpio's 2020 death

Thursday, police issued a new Crime Stoppers report asking the public for information leading to the arrest of someone associated with the crime.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding additional suspects believed to have played a role in the death of 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio, who was found murdered in September of 2020.

This comes after Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing Sebastian. He received a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 25-year term for aggravated robbery.

Sebastian was originally reported missing on Sep.19, 2020. Days after he disappeared, his body was found stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car after the vehicle was set on fire in a remote pasture of west Bexar County.

On Thursday, police issued a new Crime Stoppers report asking the public for information leading to the arrest of someone they say is associated with the crime. According to authorities, police believe multiple suspects carjacked someone so they could use that vehicle to dispose of Sebastian's body—contradicting prior belief that de la Cruz acted alone.

If arrested, the suspect or suspects would face a charge of manslaughter in Sebastian's death.

If you have any information that might lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could earn a reward.

