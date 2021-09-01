Police asking for help finding missing teenager

They are looking for 16-year-old Ryan Wesley, Jr., who was last seen Wednesday in the 5800 block of Shadow Glen. He is described as having blue eyes and blond hair, weighs about 140 pounds and is 5' 7" in height. Police say he also has straight hair and a scar on his upper lip. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue Nirvana t-shirt, black basketball shorts and grey running shoes. He is also left-handed.