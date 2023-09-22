Police asking for help finding missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday

Police are looking for Aviana Ashley Williams, who was last seen Sunday in the 13000 block of Winemaker Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on the south side of San Antonio.

They are looking for Aviana Ashley Williams, who was last seen Sunday in the 13000 block of Winemaker Drive. She is described as having straight, shoulder length hair, is 5'1" in height and weighs 100 pounds. She is also described as having brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

The police department is also reminding people that knowingly harboring a runaway child younger than 18 years old is a criminal offense. The offense is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000 and/or confinement in jail for up to a year.

