Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

Drayvin Castro was last seen in Ingram, Texas on Friday, but authorities say he could be in or around San Antonio.

INGRAM, Texas — The Ingram Police Department is asking for your help locating missing 16-year-old Drayvin Castro, who was last seen on Friday in Ingram, Texas. Authorities say he could possibly be in San Antonio or the surrounding area.

He was last seen wearing a black Death Row Records sweatshirt, a white T-shirt with Lebron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on it, faded blue jeans and white and black Nike slides, IPD says.