Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

INGRAM, Texas — The Ingram Police Department is asking for your help locating missing 16-year-old Drayvin Castro, who was last seen on Friday in Ingram, Texas. Authorities say he could possibly be in San Antonio or the surrounding area.
He was last seen wearing a black Death Row Records sweatshirt, a white T-shirt with Lebron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on it, faded blue jeans and white and black Nike slides, IPD says.
If you have any information on where Castro could be, you are asked to contact the Ingram Police Department.