Local News

Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

Drayvin Castro was last seen in Ingram, Texas on Friday, but authorities say he could be in or around San Antonio.

INGRAM, Texas — The Ingram Police Department is asking for your help locating missing 16-year-old Drayvin Castro, who was last seen on Friday in Ingram, Texas. Authorities say he could possibly be in San Antonio or the surrounding area.

He was last seen wearing a black Death Row Records sweatshirt, a white T-shirt with Lebron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on it, faded blue jeans and white and black Nike slides, IPD says.

If you have any information on where Castro could be, you are asked to contact the Ingram Police Department. 

Posted by Ingram Police Department on Monday, January 17, 2022

