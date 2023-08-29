Police asking for help finding a missing man last seen on August 21

​Authorities say Oscar Moreno Almeida, Jr, was last seen in the 10200 block of Desert Sands Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help finding a man missing since August 21.

Authorities say Oscar Moreno Almeida, Jr, was last seen in the 10200 block of Desert Sands Street. Almeida has been diagnosed with a medical condition.

He is described as right-handed, with straight hair, and a top-length hair style. He has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5'9" in height. Police do not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person unit at 210-207-7660.

