Police ask for help in finding missing boy last seen Sept. 11

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing boy last seen more than two weeks ago on the west side.

Police say Edward Nathan Escobedo was last seen on the 3300 block of W. Houston St. on Sept. 11.

The boy is described as having black hair currently in a bowl cut hairstyle, brown eyes, at a height of 5'04'' and weighing 130 pounds.

Escobedo is right-handed with a scar above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.