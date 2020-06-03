SAN ANTONIO — Officers were called out to the intersection of Classen and Briarcrest around 12:40 a.m. Friday for a rollover crash.

At the scene, police found a grey sedan rolled over onto its roof in the ditch, but the driver of the car was nowhere to be found.

According to an official with SAPD, a witness said that they watched the driver escape from the car and get picked up by another car shortly after the crash.

Additionally, the car was reported stolen.

No further information is available at this time.