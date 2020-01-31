SAN ANTONIO — Gilbert Ramos, Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after a neighbor called police to report a "male walking nude in her front yard."

According to court records, the neighbor noticed the man, later identified as Ramos, through her video security camera just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BCSO

Two nights later, on January 30, a deputy was patrolling the area when he made contact with his supervisor who was also in the 2500 block of Echo Mountain in regards to the naked neighbor.

After taking a look at the still from the security camera, one of the deputies noted that the man was someone he had previously dealt with. The deputy then searched through Facebook and found Ramos.

Through Ramos' Facebook photo, law enforcement identified "the similarities of the glasses and tattoo" as seen in the picture of the naked man.

Later that night, law enforcement made contact with another neighbor who identified Ramos as the man in the photo.

Ramos has been charged with indecent exposure.