Police arrest 3 suspects accused of dumping young woman's body in plastic bin

According to police, the 19-year-old victim's body was placed inside a plastic bin, then discarded on the driveway of an abandoned home on the west side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested three family members they believe are responsible for dumping the body of a young woman inside a plastic bin on the driveway of an abandoned home on the west side of town back in July.

Frank Rangel, 42, along with his 25-year-old daughter, Alysson Paredes and his 18-year-old son Adam Rangel, were all taken into custody Monday for tampering/concealing a human corpse.

According the arrest paperwork, the three suspects played a role in disposing of a 19-year-old female victim, who was last seen alive on July 19. The very next day, an investigation was launched to find the missing woman after a crime scene was found inside her apartment. Police reportedly received an anonymous call later that day with information about the missing woman.

The caller told police they had seen a body of a deceased woman at an address on San Luis St. in an empty lot.

Officers were dispatched to that location and found the body inside a gray-colored plastic bin on the driveway of an abandoned home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the dead woman as 19-year-old Gloria Martinez.

Through a thorough investigation of video footage obtained from the area, police identified the younger Rangel with the same gray, plastic bin getting out of a vehicle, struggling with the weight of the contents. Police say the father helped the son drag the bin away from the car and into the empty lot.

The father, son and daughter were later seen unloading and reloading the gray bin, allegedly with the body inside, approximately 0.3 miles from where the body of Martinez was recovered.

No word on what connection the three had with the victim at this time. The affidavit indicates there were additional people involved, so more arrests are possible.

The charges the three face at this time are tampering or concealing a corpse.

The case remains under investigation.

