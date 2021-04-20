UPDATE: 9-year-old Houston girl found safe, police say

She was at a friend's home.

UPDATE: Houston police confirm this little girl has been found safe at a friend's home. Thank you to everyone who shared her photo.

Previous story follows.

========

HOUSTON — Have you seen her? Houston police are looking for Natalia Cuellar, age 9.

Police said Tuesday the child was last seen or heard from on Monday — she was seen leaving the 3100 block of Hayes. That’s not far from Westheimer and Beltway 8.

The girl was wearing blue jeans with an orange shirt and black Nike shoes. She does not have any known medical or mental health issues. She’s about five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Her ethnicity was listed as Black Hispanic.