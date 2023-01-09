Police are investigating after man showed up at hospital with gunshot wound

The victim told officers that his mother and a friend dropped him off at the hospital following the shooting, but police contacted his mom who denied it.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a suspicious shooting after the victim showed up at a west-side hospital with a gunshot wound, but lied to officers about how he got there.

Officers were dispatched to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Kelly at 806 Cupples Road around 8:45 p.m. Friday night for reports of a shooting victim. The 19-year-old victim told SAPD he was shot while he was walking to his car at a friend's home. He told police the suspect was possibly in a black sedan.

The victim also told officers that he was brought to the hsopital by his mother and a friend. Officers contacted his mother and she told them that not only did she not take him to the hospital, she hadn't seen her son since the day before.

Police were not able to locate a crime scene and the victim did not give accurate information to officers.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

This is a developing story.

