SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD were initially called out to a shooting on the city's south side, instead, they stumbled upon an illegal gambling operation.

According to a spokesman with SAPD, police were called out to a shooting with four to five people down in the 1300 block of Hunters Boulevard.

When police arrived, however, they found an illegal gambling operation inside of the home.

Several 8-liner machines were found in the house.

SAPD's Vice Unit was called out to investigate.

Right now, police are still trying to determine who is running the operation and who is a customer.