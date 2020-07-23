Pod tutoring: Why parents are hopping on board with the concept

That's where his company, Tutor Doctor, steps in. "They have us come in two or three days a week and maybe reinforce or go over what they had a hard time teaching." Though the pandemic may have slowed down business early on, it's been picking back up as of late.

"Families are more worried of how they're going to continue learning at home or in school," Wilson told KENS 5 via Zoom.



The concerns have ignited a conversation on pod tutoring, a service that brings three to five students together in person or virtually for one tutor to teach.



"It provides a safer option for families," Wilson said. "It also provides affordability for them as well."



David Martinez can get behind that affordability. The San Antonio father of six school-aged kids has decided to enroll them into some form of tutoring ahead of this school year.



"It's going to be a unique year for them in the learning aspect," Martinez said. "If I have the opportunity to provide that tutor, that extra education, I'm definitely going to do that for them because once we get back to normal they're not behind."