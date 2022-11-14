P!nk will perform at San Antonio's Alamodome next year

P!nk has sold over 135 million records worldwide and won three Grammy Awards, including Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

SAN ANTONIO — Three-time Grammy winning pop star P!ink is coming to the Alamo City in 2023!

The singer will perform at the Alamodome on September 25, 2023. Tickets go on sale on November 21 on LiveNation.

P!nk has sold over 135 million records worldwide and won three Grammy Awards, including Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. She was also nominated for dozens of other Grammy Awards. She is known for her distinctive, raspy voice. Some of her hits include the songs "Get the Party Started", "Don't Let Me Get Me", and "Just Like a Pill".

